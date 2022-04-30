AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) Stock Price Down 2.7%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 17,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 19,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50.

