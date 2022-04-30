Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.58. 78,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,056% from the average session volume of 6,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.