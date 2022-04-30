First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) Trading Down 4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.31. 2,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 26,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.