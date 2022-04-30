VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.21. Approximately 1,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.