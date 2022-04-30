Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. Piper Sandler cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,733.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.