Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 368.5% from the March 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of VWOB opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 255,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after buying an additional 19,481 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.