Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 368.5% from the March 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of VWOB opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $80.57.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VWOB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.