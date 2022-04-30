Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.19) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

LON:TBLD opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.33) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £370.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. tinyBuild has a 1 year low of GBX 143 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 304 ($3.87).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.