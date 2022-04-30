Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.20) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.83) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 829.67 ($10.57).

Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 435 ($5.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £629.10 million and a P/E ratio of 25.74. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.87) and a one year high of GBX 870 ($11.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 509.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 646.30.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of £6,976.41 ($8,891.68).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

