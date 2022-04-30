Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.20) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.91% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.83) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 829.67 ($10.57).
Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 435 ($5.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £629.10 million and a P/E ratio of 25.74. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.87) and a one year high of GBX 870 ($11.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 509.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 646.30.
About Team17 Group
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
