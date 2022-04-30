Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Earns Sector Perform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform market weight rating on shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOTGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$44.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

