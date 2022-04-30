Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,450 ($43.97) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KWS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($42.06) to GBX 3,150 ($40.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,275 ($41.74).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,404 ($30.64) on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($24.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($42.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,374.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,596.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.52.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.