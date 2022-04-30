Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 750

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.16) to GBX 750 ($9.56) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.77) to GBX 620 ($7.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.41) to GBX 610 ($7.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.92) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 628.33 ($8.01).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 551.80 ($7.03) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 507.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 489.39. The company has a market cap of £16.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.18) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.52).

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.16), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($81,696.32). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £69,470.40 ($88,542.44). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,608 shares of company stock worth $18,048,386.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

