Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $233.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average is $225.25. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amgen by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,507,000 after acquiring an additional 984,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

