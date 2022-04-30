Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Biocept from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biocept has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of BIOC opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Biocept has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOC. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

