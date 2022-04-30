Argo Group International (ARGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Argo Group International to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect Argo Group International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1,311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.