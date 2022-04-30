TheStreet Lowers CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.