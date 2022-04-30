TheStreet Lowers CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.68.
CEMEX stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.