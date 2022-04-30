Chegg (CHGG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Chegg has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Chegg has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 236,091 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.