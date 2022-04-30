New Gold (NGD) to Release Earnings on Monday

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect New Gold to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$255.43 million for the quarter.
Shares of NGD stock opened at C$1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.97. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.29 and a twelve month high of C$2.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11.
About New Gold (Get Rating)
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
