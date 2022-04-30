Argo Group International (ARGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.97. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect Argo Group International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,764 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

