Timken (TKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Timken to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Timken has set its FY22 guidance at $5.00-5.40 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Timken’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Timken to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Timken by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

