Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.38.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. H Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,101,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after acquiring an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after acquiring an additional 857,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 784,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

