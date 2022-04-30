TheStreet Lowers Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $521.42.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $394.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $368.72 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.63 and its 200 day moving average is $473.88. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

