Green Plains (GPRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 239,978 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Plains by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Green Plains by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Green Plains by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

