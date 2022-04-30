Green Plains (GPRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Green Plains stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.63.
GPRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.
Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.