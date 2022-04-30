Green Plains (GPRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Green Plains stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Green Plains by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after buying an additional 110,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Green Plains by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 239,978 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Green Plains by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

