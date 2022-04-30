NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $170.90 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.05.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

