NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NXPI stock opened at $170.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

