TETRA Technologies (TTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.68 on Friday. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 98,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,030 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,135,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.