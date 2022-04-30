TETRA Technologies (TTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $469.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.98. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.49.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 433.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.