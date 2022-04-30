Global Payments (GPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Global Payments has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.450-$9.670 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $9.45 to $9.67 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPN opened at $136.98 on Friday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $217.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $137.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

