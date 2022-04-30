Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EARN opened at $8.78 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $115.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

EARN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

