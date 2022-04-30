Fabrinet (FN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Fabrinet to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q3 guidance at $1.48-1.55 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FN opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 76,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

