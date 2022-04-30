Fabrinet (FN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Fabrinet to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q3 guidance at $1.48-1.55 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FN opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,924,000 after purchasing an additional 96,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 76,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fabrinet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

