Global Payments (GPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Global Payments has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.450-$9.670 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $9.45 to $9.67 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPN opened at $136.98 on Friday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $217.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $137.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,118,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,242,000 after purchasing an additional 164,153 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 527,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 712.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 124,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

