ON Semiconductor (ON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 guidance at $0.98-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.980-$1.100 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ON opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

