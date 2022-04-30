Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $473.47 million for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

ARLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 171,716 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 94,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 811.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

