SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEDG stock opened at $250.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

