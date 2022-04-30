Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

NYSE:EARN opened at $8.78 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $115.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EARN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.