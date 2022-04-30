ON Semiconductor (ON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 guidance at $0.98-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.980-$1.100 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ON opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

