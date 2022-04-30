Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exelixis, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,443,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,846 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,838,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Exelixis by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

