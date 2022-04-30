Brokers Issue Forecasts for Moderna, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.70. SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

MRNA opened at $134.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.83. Moderna has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,054 shares of company stock worth $33,524,074. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

