Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average is $113.92. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.