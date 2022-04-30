Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.25) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.42) to GBX 375 ($4.78) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

