Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.16. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 74.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 102,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Legend Biotech by 45.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.