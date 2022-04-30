Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBRV. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
