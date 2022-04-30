Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBRV. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.13% and a negative net margin of 171.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

