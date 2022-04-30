Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.73. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,424 shares of company stock worth $2,805,556 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.