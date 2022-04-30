StockNews.com Upgrades TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) to “Strong-Buy”

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

TBI stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $850.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TrueBlue by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

