Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ames National has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $212.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ames National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ames National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

