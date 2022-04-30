Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

AGYS stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.72 million, a PE ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.37. Agilysys has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $59.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,050 shares of company stock worth $194,971. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

