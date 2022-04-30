Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 85.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

