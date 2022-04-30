Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

