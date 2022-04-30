Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Shares of CHT stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
