Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Open Lending by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

